DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Another church in the Dothan has a big decision on its hands in the coming days, and the church’s fate will fall into the hands of its congregation.

Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan has a big decision to make on Sunday. As members will vote on whether or not to leave the United Methodist denomination.

If Covenant votes to leave the denomination, they would join Harvest Church which voted to leave last month.

That vote ended with 99% of the denomination choosing to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

A source inside Harvest says the church left the denomination because it felt like the UMC is moving away from biblical authority and is not following its own rules.

Fifty-five to sixty churches have already left the Alabama West Florida Conference. The conference is made up of over 600 churches.

It is unknown what is leading Covenant to vote on disaffiliation, but some congregations are quitting due to concerns that the denomination is not enforcing bans on same-sex marriages and ordaining openly L.G.B.T.Q. Clergy.

Some conferences have asked churches that leave, to pay a percentage of the property value

of their church buildings.

First United Methodist Church of Dothan is also a part of the same conference and they say a possible vote of disaffiliation has not been discussed and that they don’t plan on discussing it until possibly next year.