Appeals court upholds conviction in Alabama bribery scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a coal executive and an attorney who were accused of bribing a former Alabama legislator to sidetrack an environmental cleanup.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned away the challenges of one-time Drummond Co. vice president David Lynn Roberson and Joel Iverson Gilbert, a former partner at Balch & Bingham law firm.

Federal prosecutors say the court rejected claims by the two that their actions didn’t constitute bribery under the law.

They were accused of paying a former state lawmaker to oppose an environmental cleanup in north Birmingham.