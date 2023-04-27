ALABAMA (WHNT) – A bill that was approved in the Alabama House on Wednesday would require cell phone and electric tablet manufacturers to enable filters that block access to pornography.

According to our news affiliate AL.com, the vote came after a public hearing at the State House. Five people spoke in opposition and four spoke in favor of the bill (HB298). They disagreed on whether mandating filters would help with exposure to porn.

Rep. Chris Sells, R-Greenville, has backed HB298 for several years but it had stalled. It was approved on April 26 on an 8-4 vote. He says that the bill would require the filters that are already on the electronic devices be activated by the manufacturer.

The devices currently come with the filters deactivated. However, Sells says if the filters were activated when the devices were purchased, it would help prevent accidental exposure of porn to children.

Melea Stephens, a family therapist who testified in favor of the bill, told AL.com that she had counseled families whose children have been affected by early exposure to pornography.

“One family brought in a 6-year-old daughter who had been exposed at a neighbor’s house accidentally on an unprotected device,” Stephens said. “After that, she started acting out on siblings and playmates and she did things to her 1-year-old little sibling I can’t even communicate with you. She started stealing iPhones from teachers’ purses at school.”

Stephens said that adults have a responsibility to reduce these risks, and filters are a good way to do that.

“We wouldn’t have an illicit drug lying around and say, ‘Oh, child, I hope you don’t stumble on that and get addicted,’” Stephens said. “Because that would be gross negligence. But we have unfiltered phones and tablets that are being handed to young children and they’re going to stumble on this and it’s been compared to heroin and cocaine in the way that it impacts the brain.”

However, there were those who opposed HB298. Jake Leestock, who represents CTIA, the trade association for the wireless industry, said to AL.com that mandating it is unworkable to mandate Alabama-specific technical requirements on nationally sold devices. Operating systems, and other functions, are not designed on a state-by-state basis and would add difficulties for businesses, even if they exert their best efforts.

Terri Williams, a regional director at AT&T Alabama, also rejected the bill. She said that, while the bill is well intended, it will also hurt around 200 retail stores across the state.

Legislation like HB298 has died in several states in 2022 and 2023. Williams told AL.com that Utah is the only state she knows has passed anything similar.

HB298 would require manufacturers to make sure that devices activated in the state after New Year’s Day 2024, are automatically enabled with the filter to block harmful materials. If the filters are not effective or not activated, manufacturers can be held liable.

The committee voted along party lines, with eight Republicans voting for the bill and four Democrats opposing the bill.