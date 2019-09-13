Arrest made in 2004 Talladega County murder

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WRBL)–Talladega officials have made an arrest in a 2004 murder. The Office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest today in a news release.

Quentin Estelle, 34, of Munford was arrested and charged with the murder of John William Hoover Jr. A Talladega County grand jury heard evidence against Estelle in December 2018 which resulted in his indictment in the murder of Hoover.

Hoover’s body was found in the early morning of June 22, 2004. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Attorney General’s Office says Estelle was arrested on September 10, 2019 by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if he is convicted of Hoover’s murder. Additionally he also face a fine of up to $60,000 for murder.

Estelle has been released on a $50,000 bond.