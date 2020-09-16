Arrest made in murder of elderly Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old woman this week.

Kartavius Vines, 37 of Birmingham, has been arrested in connection to the murder of 71-year-old Javanna Cotton Owens.

On September 13, Owens was murdered when she was walking down the street in the 500 block of Brussels Circle just after 9 p.m. She approached a vehicle “as if she knew the occupant(s).”

It was then when a single gunshot was fired, striking Owens. The vehicle then drove away and Owens was later found lying unresponsive in the roadway. She was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Vines is charged with capital murder for her death. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

LATEST POSTS