Arson suspect in custody for fire at Oyo Hotel in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have a man in custody suspected of starting a fire at the Oyo Hotel in Opelika on April 14.

Police say that OPD and the Opelika Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Oyo Hotel around 1:15 p.m. on April 14. When they arrived, firefighters were able to put out the fire that damaged the service desk area of the hotel.

Investigation of the fire lead officers to suspect Gary Sanders Lamb, 54 of Valley, was responsible for the fire. Lamb was taken into custody a short distance from the scene, according to police.

Lamb now faces charges of Arson, Second Degree and was booked into the Lee County Jail.