ALEX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Ashland woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Alabama 63 five miles north of Alex City in Tallapoosa County.

Martha K. Powell, 70, was a passenger in a pickup that left the roadway and struck a concrete structure, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Martha Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA says Powell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle Bradley W. Powell, 34, also of Ashland, was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the accident.