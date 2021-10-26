Attorney for Brian Lansing Martin says limiting media access necessary for fair trial

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Accused killer Brian Lansing Martin’s new attorney has filed a motion to block any broadcasting, recording, or photographing of his future court proceedings.

Rebecca Green Thomason also wants to bar trial participants from commenting or releasing any information to members of the media.

Martin is accused of killing William Mealback Jr., in Muscle Shoals, then shooting two officers during a shootout later on Oct. 1, critically wounding Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, who later died at Huntsville Hospital.

Thomason filed a total of four motions Tuesday, including one asserting Martin’s right to be present during his trial and another that asks for a court reporter to transcribe all proceedings.

Colbert County District Judge Chad Coker has not yet ruled on any of the motions.

Martin is facing 10 charges, including four counts of capital murder in the deaths of Sgt. Risner and William Mealback, Jr.

Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson was also shot and has filed a lawsuit against Martin, alleging Martin’s actions caused him physical harm, mental anguish, and emotional distress.

Martin’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 3. He’s being housed in the Morgan County Jail.