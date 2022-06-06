AUBURN, Al (WRBL) – For the first time since 2019, the Auburn Tigers are advancing to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament after defeating UCLA 11-4 in the conclusion to Sunday’s suspended game.

The Tigers, who were the #14 overall seed in the tournament, scored 51 runs in 3 games, defeating Southeastern Louisiana 19-7 and Florida State 21-7 before today’s win.

Now the Tigers will play the winner of Vanderbilt and Oregon State in the Super Regionals, with Auburn hosting if Vanderbilt wins.