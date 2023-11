AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A Houston, Texas, man was arrested in Auburn after police found a reportedly stolen vehicle.

On Monday, Nov. 20 in the area of Cox Road, police made a traffic stop. During this stop, officers confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen in Texas.

Arnold Garcia-Ruiz, 19, was taken into custody on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree receiving stolen property.

Garcia-Ruiz was taken to Lee County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.