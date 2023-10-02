AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A juvenile was arrested following an assault in Auburn, according to authorities.

Police responded to the downtown business district in the 100 block of North College St. on early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual with multiple, serious injuries. This person was taken to the hospital.

On the scene, the juvenile suspect was identified and taken into custody on second degree assault charges. They are being charged as an adult, in accordance with Alabama Criminal Code.

Investigation showed a fight broke out inside a downtown business, then continued outside the business. What started the fight has yet to be determined, but police say the incident is believed to be isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Police Department’s non-emergency line at (334) 501-3100 or the tip line at (334) 246-1391. You can email the department at police@auburnalabama.org.