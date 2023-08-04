AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — While college baseball season is still six months away, Auburn Baseball has already committed to an early season challenge.

The program announced Friday that the team will participate in the Jax College Baseball Classic, a round-robin tournament, to be held from Feb. 23-25, 2024.

Auburn will take on Virginia, Iowa and Wichita State in the tournament held at 121 Financial Ballpark, home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The Tigers schedule for the tournament is as follows:

Friday, February 23

Auburn vs Iowa – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 24

Auburn vs. Wichita State – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

Auburn vs Virginia – 4:00 p.m.

Auburn will enter the 2024 season coming off of a 34-23-1 record in 2023 and Super Regional appearance.

Tickets and the full tournament schedule for the Jax College Baseball Classic can be found here.