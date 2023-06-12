AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn City Council is now accepting applications for two open positions with the Auburn Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

According to the city, the Auburn Downtown Redevelopment Authority helps to “revitalize and improve the central downtown business district.”

The authority is mainly used as a financing channel to issue bonds to allow for downtown projects. The city says authority also advocates for the “public good and general welfare by creating a climate favorable to the location and development of new and existing trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities.”

The authority consists of seven members who the Auburn City Council appoints. Members of the authority must be a resident of Auburn and “must be duly qualified electors of the City of Auburn.” Members serve six-year terms and meet as needed.

Applications will be accepted until July 3 at 5 p.m., and Auburn City Council is scheduled to make appointments during its July 11 meeting. Individuals interested in serving can apply online using the following link auburnalabama.org/boards.