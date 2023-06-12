This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn City Council is now accepting applications for a open position with the Indian Pines Public Park Authority.

According to the city, the Indian Pines Public Park Authority supervises the joint operation of the Pines Crossing Golf Course facility between Auburn and Opelika.

The city says the authority obtains, finances, refinances, provides, establishes, and manages the Pines Crossing recreational area. The board consists of five members, two of which the Auburn City Council appoints, Opelika City Council selects another two, and appointed members choose the final board member.

Members of the board must be residents of the municipality they represent, and members can not be an officer of the state or any county or city while serving on the authority. Members serve four-year terms.

The board meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Pines Crossing Board Room.

Auburn City Council is accepting applications until July 3 at 5 p.m. Auburn City Council is scheduled to make an appointment at its July 11 meeting.

Interested applicants can apply using the following link auburnalabama.org/boards.