AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on warrants of third degree theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card.

Police received report of a fraudulent debit card purchase on Sept. 13. After a victim was notified of an unauthorized online charge, they reported their card was stolen around the 1100 block of East Glenn Avenue.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Brian James Kelley, 59, who was developed as a suspect through investigation.

Officers arrested Kelley on Jan. 2. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held on a $3,000 bond.