AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn’s Workforce Development Division announced it would collaborate with Providence Baptist Church and the Opelika Workforce Council to host a job fair event allowing for job seekers in the local area to meet with employers from Auburn and Opelika, Alabama.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Providence Baptist Church at 2807 Lee County Road 166 in Opelika from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, the event will also have local agencies available to provide information about community resources, and the Workforce Development Division advises job seekers to bring several copies of their resumes and prepare for on-the-spot interviews.