AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Parks and Recreation announced it would hold the 29th Annual Fishing Rodeo on May 13 from 7-11 a.m. at the lake located at the Auburn Technology Park South.

The event, which Evans Realty sponsors, is open to children ages 1-14, and the cost per child is $5. Online registration is now open for Auburn residents, and anyone outside of Auburn will be able to register starting on April 24.

Auburn Parks and Recreation says that pre-registration registration is required, and interested participants cannot register on the day of the event.

The first 175 children registered for the event, Auburn Parks and Registrations says, will receive a free fishing rod and reel from Evans Realty. Auburn Parks and Recreation will also supply the bait for the first 175 registered children.

Each child is allowed to take home a maximum of five fish following the event, and an adult must accompany them at all times.

The Auburn Parks and Recreation says prizes will also be given to “lucky participants” and awarded to the “biggest and smallest fish caught in each age category.”

An award will also be given to the participants who catches the largest amount of first.

Auburn Parks and Recreation encourages Auburn locals to participate, stating, “The event is a great chance to bring kids and their parents together with America’s favorite pastime.”

For more information about the upcoming 29th annual Fishing Rodeo, visit auburnalabama.org/parks/programs/fishing-rodeo.