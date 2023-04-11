AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Public Library is inviting Auburn locals to celebrate Earth Week at the library.

The following events hosted by the Auburn Public Library are scheduled for April 17-22:

On April 17 at 3:30 p.m., the Auburn Public Library will show the “Earth” (G) Movie Matinee

On April 18, Kindergarteners through 5th graders are invited to “STEAM Into Spring,” with hands-on spring-related experiments and activities. The Auburn Public Library says Auburn’s Public Works Department will also demonstrate tools used “to keep Auburn beautiful.”

On April 19, at 5:30 p.m., the Auburn High School band is scheduled to perform a “Spring Showcase.”

On April 20, at 5:30 p.m., adults are invited to “Organic Gardening 101.” The class will include an overview of the differences between organic and conventional gardening techniques.

The Auburn Public Library says tips and tricks for cultivating soil, ridding pests, preventing plant diseases, and an introduction to companion planting and permaculture techniques will be discussed during the course.

Auburn Public Library encourages locals to participate in the course stating, “Participants will leave with seed packets and the confidence to grow their own organic garden.”

On April 22, at 9:30 a.m., the Auburn Public Library is hosting a story-time event featuring guests from Kreher Preserve & Nature Center. The Auburn Public says an Earth Celebration will be held following the story-time event at 10:30 a.m. The library will provide eco-friendly crafts, activities, and prizes during the celebration.

For more information about the upcoming Earth Week events, email the Auburn Public Library at libraryevents@auburnalabama.org.