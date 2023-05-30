AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Public Library is inviting Auburn locals this summer to participate in the 2023 Summer Safari Learning Challenge.

The challenge will last from June 1 through July 31. According to the Auburn Public Library, the challenge consists of reading or listening to a minimum of a 1,000 minutes worth of book(s).

The Auburn Public Library says participants can complete the challenge by reading or listening to a book for 20 minutes daily. Participants are not required to have a library card to join the challenge; all ages can participate.

This summer, the Auburn Public Library says that different age groups can compete against each other for “bragging rights for the most minutes read.”

Auburn Public Library aims to encourage locals to read up to 1 million minutes collectively. The following categories are available to participants:

Infants – 5 years of age

Six -11 years of age

12-18 years of age

Participants can pick up registration packets while supplies are available for the challenge at the library located at 749 E. Thach Ave. Individuals that complete the challenge by July 31 will receive a t-shirt and registered for a grand prize drawing. Grand prizes will be awarded to each age category.

Additionally, the Auburn Public Library invites the public to the Summer Safari Learning Challenge Kickoff, which will be held at the library from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 1.

At the kickoff event, the Auburn Public Library says attendees can register for the challenge, “enjoy Kona Ice, dance with DJ EST, play games, and win prizes.”

The challenge will end with the Summer Safari Learning Challenge Finale on July 27 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Boykin Community Center located at 400 Boykin St. The finale will include activities, games, and treats from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; with the event ending following a family storytime from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Interested individuals can register for the challenge at auburnpl.beanstack.org.