AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The city of Auburn announced it would hold the 23rd annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast on May 29.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

The city says Retired Navy Captain Dick Phelan is the guest of honor and the recipient of this year’s Distinguished Veteran Award. The Auburn Heroes Remembered Award will also be presented to the family of Air Force Captain Randal Hudon.

Interested individuals can purchase tickets at Auburn City Hall, located at 144 Tichenor Avenue. Ticket prices are $25 per person or $250 for a table of eight.

Additionally, a free memorial wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled to be held following the breakfast at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument.

The city is requesting for participants to park at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex, Felton Little Park, and the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot.

Additional parking will be provided on Ross Street between Glenn and Harper Avenues and Glenn Avenue between Burton and North Debardeleben Streets.