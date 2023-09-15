AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Friday marks Auburn University’s homecoming parade.

Downtown streets will close at 5:30 p.m. as the festivities prepare to kick off at 6 p.m.

To plan accordingly, take a look at the parade route below:

“The parade will start at the intersection of Thach Avenue and College Street, travel east on Thach, north on Gay Street, west on Magnolia Avenue and south on College ending back at Thach. A pep rally will follow on Samford Lawn.”

– City of Auburn

Cars parked along the route won’t be able to move until the streets re-open.