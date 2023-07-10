(WHNT) — Former Auburn running back Shaun Shivers is known for one of the most iconic hits in Iron Bowl history — But where is he now?

Shivers originally committed to the Auburn Tigers from Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, Florida. He was rated as a 4-star prospect and chose the Tigers over offers from Baylor, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and more.

Shivers enrolled at Auburn in 2018 and ran the ball 70 times for 371 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.

Coming into the 2019 season, Shivers changed his number from #25 to #8, the same number he wore in high school.

While his production dropped in the 2019 season, Shivers enshrined himself in Iron Bowl history with a late touchdown run to help Auburn seal the 48-45 victory over Alabama.

With 8:08 left in the game, Shivers entered the game and lined up at receiver with fellow former Auburn running back Boobee Whitlow lined up as a wildcat quarterback. Whitlow motioned Shivers over as the ball was snapped and flicked him the ball.

Shivers took the ball to the right side of the field and cut toward the end zone. Standing between Shivers and the end zone was Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. With limited options of places to go, Shivers decided to go through McKinney.

Standing at 5-foot-7 and weighing 175 pounds, Shivers was known for his track speed but at times displayed the power to truck through defenders.

McKinney and Shivers met at the 5-yard line and showed his power, trucking through McKinney and knocking his helmet off en route to an 11-yard touchdown. The run would be Shivers only carry of the game but would prove to be the most important for the Tigers.

Shivers ended the 2019 season with 55 carries for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

Following the 2019 season, Shivers would take an increased role in the Tigers offense. In 2020, he ran the ball 62 times for 276 yards and hauled in 10 catches for 55 yards.

Auburn fired Gus Malzhan after the 2020 season but Shivers chose to stick around under new Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

In 2021, his role as a rusher diminished behind Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. However, he became the Tigers primary receiving back catching 22 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Shivers became one of 20 players to enter the transfer portal after the 2021 season.

Ultimately, Shivers decided to transfer to Indiana where he had the best season of his collegiate career in 2022. He rushed 143 times for 592 yards and six touchdowns. Shivers added 22 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Following the season, Shivers declared for the 2023 NFL Draft but went undrafted. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent but was released from the organization after attending rookie minicamp.

On June 27, Shivers was signed to the practice roster of the British Columbia Lions in the Canadian Football League.

Shivers debuted for the Lions on July 9, picking up 63 yards on 14 carries scoring his first career professional touchdown in the Lions’ 35-19 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Following the game, Shivers told the media in a press conference that he’s still getting adjusted to Canadian football which differs slightly from American football.

“It’s been a big adjustment,” said Shivers. “I’m still learning cause during the game I was confused about why they was throwing flags like on the punt I was like ‘What? ‘what’s going on?'”

Not only is Shivers having to get to know the rules of Canadian football, but he’s also learning about living in a new country.

“I don’t know nothing yet. I’m still learning,” said Shivers. “The boys been telling me about like Vancouver and everything so I’m still learning, I’m still trying to figure everything out.”