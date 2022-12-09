AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn announced that Alabama Power is scheduled to work on Cox Road in between Wire Road and Corporate Parkway on Dec. 12.

Alabama Power crews will upgrade wires and replace and install poles in the area over the next four weeks. Construction will take place on Mondays through Thursdays between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Most of the work may cause a minor impact on traffic, but traffic control measures will be implemented if temporary lane shifts are needed during construction. The city of Auburn advises motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.