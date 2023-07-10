OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Leadership Lee County Program announced on Monday that they are now accepting applications for interested participants until July 31.

The programs are sponsored by both Auburn and Opelika Chambers of Commerce and focus on honoring, educating, challenging, and developing a selected group of Lee County citizens who have the ability to provide leadership to solve community and state-wide problems.

The Leadership Lee County Program says that participants are selected based on their abilities, demonstrated interests in the local community, and the potential ability for responsible and effective leadership.

“This program develops leaders and empowers them to have greater impact in their workplaces and in the community,” stated Leadership Lee County Board of Directors Board Chair Kristen Reeder.

“Class members learn and grow so much through their participation in Leadership Lee County. From behind the scenes tours to learn about our community, to a meaningful service project they’ll work on together to fulfill a need in our community, this is a truly meaningful experience for those who go through the program.”

Applications for the leadership program must be submitted by July 31. To apply, interested participants have to pay a $25 non-refundable application fee and a $1200 tuition fee to cover the Kick-Off Retreat, monthly sessions, related materials, and meals. The Leadership Lee County Program advises interested individuals to put aside at least 30 minutes to complete application forms.

For more information about the program, contact the program at apply@leadershipleecounty.org or text 334-384-1353.