Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine shares ventilators with EAMC’s coronavirus patients

Auburn’s veterinary ventilators are placed into a truck for transporting to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. (Photo from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine is sharing its ventilator supply with the East Alabama Medical Center to help coronavirus patients.

While the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the state, Auburn is working to see what resources it has that can be used to help with local healthcare.

The College of Veterinary Medicine has already been sharing medical supplies from the J.T. Vaughan Large Animal Teaching Hospital and Bailey Small Animal Teaching Hospital with EAMC, according to university officials.

“Compassion and the commitment to doing what’s in the best interest of all forms of life is what drives veterinarians,” said Dr. Calvin Johnson, dean of the college. “Through the concept of One Health, we know that humans, animals and the world in which we live are interconnected. Doctors and technicians in both arms of Auburn’s veterinary teaching hospital continue to serve our animal patients during this extraordinary time. And we are proud to know that in sharing what we can with local health care providers, we help them to provide the best treatment possible for Alabama’s citizens while we continue to offer the highest standards of care for animals.”

Several of Auburn’s units that are working to help manage healthcare needs in the area and getting supplies ready to send out, including the School of Nursing and the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and College of Sciences and Mathematics.

The American Veterinary Medical Association is also calling for vets in private practices and hospitals to share their supplies and donate items needed for COVID-19 patient care.

In addition, these same federal and state officials and our human medical colleagues are beginning to reach out to us requesting donations—of both PPE and ventilators. This is our opportunity to share the great work of our veterinary medical teaching hospitals in collaboration with the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC). Already, on campuses where there are both veterinary teaching hospitals and human medical teaching hospitals, our veterinary teaching hospital staff are reaching out to see how they can collaborate with their human medical colleagues to help fill gaps in equipment, sharing available PPE as well as sharing ventilators and repurposing anesthetic machines that might be used as ventilators. While this collaboration is happening, we anticipate there will be an opportunity for you to participate as well. We’ve reached out to the Veterinary Medical Association Executives (VMAE) to ask them to work with state veterinary medical associations to identify local needs and what opportunity there may be to meet those needs. Your state associations may be reaching out to you accordingly. Please know that we are incredibly grateful for any support you might be able to provide. AMVA statement on Donating equipment where it’s needed most

“Sharing both resources and information is integral in the treatment and prevention of diseases such as COVID-19,” according to a statement from Auburn University.