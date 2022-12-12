AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the scheduled lane closures of Donahue Drive and West Glenn Avenue, due to the Water Works Board working on system improvements in the nearby area.

Crews will disconnect a water main that will be abandoned after a new water main is installed as part of the Martin Luther King Drive Streetscape Project.

According to city officials, four work days are expected between Dec. 13 through Dec. 30; weather permitting.

Impacts to traffic are tentatively scheduled for the following dates:

The northbound lane of Donahue near the railroad tracks will be closed.

West Glenn will be closed just west of the intersection of Donahue.

The southbound lane of Donahue will be closed south of the intersection of Glenn.

Thursday, Dec. 15

West Glenn will be closed near the intersection of Donahue.

The southbound lane of Donahue will be closed near the intersection of Glenn.

Monday, Dec. 19

The southeast corner of the intersection of Donahue and Bragg Avenue/Martin Luther King Drive will be closed.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

West Glenn will be closed west of the intersection of Donahue.

The southbound lane of Donahue will be closed south of the intersection of Glenn.

The dates for workdays are subject to change due to weather. Traffic control measures will be in place to aid motorists traveling through the area.