Auburn families to receive mailed notices of nearby sex offenders

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn families will soon receive mailed notices if a registered sex offender establishes residence in the Auburn police jurisdiction.

The notices will be sent to houses within 1,500 feet of the declared fixed residence of the offender and will include a photograph and other relevant information.

“Mailed sex offender notifications are intended to increase community awareness. In addition to residential areas, any school or child care facility within three miles of a fixed residence declared by an offender will also receive a mailed notification,” said Assistant Police Cheif Dr. Clarence Stewart.

The mailings are an additional form of notification. Already, information regarding offenders can be viewed online at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sex Offender Registry.

Auburn residents will begin seeing these notifications in late September. After September, the mailings will only occur when an offender moves to or within Auburn.

The Auburn Police Division encourages anyone with questions about the notifications to call 334-501-3140.