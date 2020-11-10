Auburn football pauses team activities after COVID-19 outbreak

Alabama

by: Chris Breece

Posted: / Updated:

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn football oach Gus Malzahn confirmed during his Tuesday morning press conference that the team is pausing all activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Malzahn said nine players and three staffers tested positive during the bye week.

The Tigers’ game at Mississippi State this Saturday was postponed on Monday after the Bulldogs reported their own COVID-19 outbreak.

The status of Auburn’s Nov. 21 game against Tennessee has not been addressed.

