Auburn Junior High Students make the most of 20% of their time

AUBURN, Ala- If you were asked to spend 20% of your time working on a project of your choice, how would you spend it?

8th graders in Dayna Browning’s class were asked that question in late-January.

Thursday was the culmination of their hard work. Students were given 20% of their time to work on a project of their choice. Companies like Google and 3-M have done 20% projects and products like Gmail and Post-it notes have come from it.

One student who learned how to make art with graphite

Ms. Browning said that 8th grade is a transition year, and this project was designed to let the students make their own decisions and grow their confidence before they go to high school.

Some students taught themselves to play an instrument. One students made his own computer game. One student made a light saber.

Justin Torres learned how to fly, but he learned much more. “I did learn about myself; one thing was self-confidence when I had control of the plane,” Torres said. “I didn’t know if I was going to be scared or nervous, but it turned out that I had good control of the plane and I could fly and I gained some self-confidence in myself.”

Ms. Browning said it was amazing to see what students can do without grades looming over their heads. She adds that she will be doing the project again next year.