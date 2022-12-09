AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced that Auburn University will undergo construction work to replace the sidewalk on West Magnolia Avenue between Wilmore Drive and Engineering Drive on Dec. 12.

Construction work will take place in front of Ramsey Hall and is expected to last two months. During construction, pedestrians will be detoured to the midblock crossings on either side of Ramsey Hall.

Traffic may be moved to the center turn lane periodically. The city of Auburn advises travelers to use caution in the area and plan to take alternate routes to avoid delays.