 

Auburn man charged with five felony warrants for possession of child pornography

Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have charged a man with five felonies resulting from an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Internet Crimes Against Children task force and Auburn Police.

Trenton Chase Brand, 30 of Auburn, was charged on five felony warrants for possession of child pornography, according to a release by local law enforcement.

Police say that on Nov. 2, information was received from the national Center for Missing and exploited Children Organization and ALEA that an Auburn resident may be in possession of child pornographic images.

Investigation by ALEA and the Auburn Police Division developed Brand as a suspect. Police say he was then charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. The pornographic images were confirmed to be of juveniles who were not from Auburn, according to police.

Brand was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $20,000 bond. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

