Auburn man in custody, charged with possessing child pornography

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is in police custody after two felony warrants charge him with possession of child pornography.

Police say Kaegan Joseph Meagher, 22 of Auburn, was charged with two felony warrants for possession of child pornography and taken into custody on June 30.

The arrest comes from an investigation by the Auburn Police Division and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

On June 25, police say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Organization and ALEA were informed that an Auburn resident was possibly in possession of images of child pornography. Investigating following this tip to law enforcement resulted in Meagher being developed as a suspect.

Police charged Meagher with two counts of possession of child pornography and confirmed that the images in question were of juveniles from outside of the Auburn area. More charges are possible as the investigation is still ongoing.

Meagher is being held at the Lee County Jail and held on a $20,000 bond.