Auburn mayor Ron Anders gives message on coronavirus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn mayor Ron Anders gave a video update on the coronavirus and how the local government was addressing concerns during the outbreak in Alabama and abroad.

“Hey, Auburn. This is your Mayor Ron Anders. With the spread of COVID-19, including cases here in Lee County, I wanted to give you a brief update on how your local government is adapting. We want you to know that the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and City workforce is paramount. Our COVID-19 Task Force is in regular contact with regional resources to remain informed of the latest updates and recommendations…” Anders said.

The mayor announced the closure of all indoor City of Auburn Parks and Recreation facilities and the cancellation of all events and programs through March 28. The mayor noted that this includes all fitness centers, gyms, auditoriums, ceramic studios.

Spring sports have also been delayed.

All programs and events for the Auburn Public Library have been canceled through March 28, as well, and library patrons are encouraged to use the “wealth of online resources available.“

Auburn’s Municipal Court proceedings have also been suspended until April 16. For anyone who needs to pay a traffic citation, parking ticket, or submit payments to the court, online options are available along with access to a drop box in the court parking lot at 141 North Ross Street.

“While we’re canceling these programs, we know that there are services we provide that you rely on and that we must continue to deliver. Our dedicated workforce will continue providing public safety, trash collection, water purification, sewage treatment and all other essential services,” Anders said.

Going forward, public meetings will continue, including the Auburn City Council. Livestreams of these meetings will be available on Facebook and YouTube, as well as online at the city’s public website.

”We’re constantly evaluating all the ways that we can provide safety to our residents with the authority vested to us from the State of Alabama. We strongly encourage all of you to exercise social distancing, staying at least six feet away from those you come in contact with. The President has asked us not to organize, establish or have any events that include more than 10 people, and we encourage you to follow those guidelines, ” said Anders.

Auburn officials say they will continue to provide updates to the community online, following the lead of state and health organizations. In the meantime, the city will provide updates about the coronavirus online.