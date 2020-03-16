Auburn officials close and cancel Public Library, Parks and Recreation facilities and events

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Parks and Recreation and Auburn Public Library programs have canceled upcoming events through March 28, effective immediately. The closures come in response to recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, and other health officials.

All indoor recreation facilities are closed, and all recreation programs and reservations are cancelled

Parks and Recreation Closures include:

Boykin Community Center

Dean Road Recreation Center

Frank Brown REcreation Center

Harris Center

Jan Dempsey Community arts Center

The city says those who have reserved parks for gatherings of more than 50 people will be contacted by Parks and Recreation staff.

Fitness centers at Frank Brown and Boykin have closed, as have the gyms at Frank Brown, Boykin, Dean Road, and the Boykin auditorium. The Ceramics Studio at Dean Road Recreation Center has also closed and spring sports are delayed through March 28.

Anyone with questions can contact the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department at 334-501-2930 or webparksrec@auburnalabama.org.

All Auburn Public Library programs and events have also been canceled through March 28.

Auburn Public Library cancellations include:

Storytimes

Gamer’s Society

Show and Tell Book Club

Author Visit with Patti Callahan Henry

Officials say that library patrons are encouraged to use the APL’s online resources, which include ebooks and digital magazines. They can be accessed online from anywhere at anytime, 24/7.