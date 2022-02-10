Auburn-Opelika Tourism announces new president and CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the board of directors of Auburn-Opelika Tourism announced the selection of a new president and CEO. Effective May 1, Robyn Bridges will be the new president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. The current President John Wild will retire on that date after almost 19 years of service. Bridges currently serves as the vice president and worked over 18 years for the organization.

“I could not be more humbled to have the opportunity to lead this organization,” said Bridges. “To work every day with our team with the sole purpose of making this community better is one of the great privileges of my life.”

For almost 25 years, both Bridges and Wild have worked together, starting at previous positions with the Hotel at Auburn University.

“John has been an incredible mentor and friends my entire career,” said Bridges. “The impacts he has made on me, on our team, and on the hospitality industry in Auburn-Opelika and beyond cannot be overstated. He will be sorely missed.”