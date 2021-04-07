 

Auburn Police arrest man on charges of rape and sodomy in case involving child

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division has arrested a man in a sex crimes case involving a child.

According to police, Victor Antonio Buchanan, age 35, from Auburn, is being charged with rape second degree and sodomy second degree in the case.

Police say Buchanan was arrested on April 6, 2021. According to police Buchanan’s arrest stems from an incident that happened on March 31, 2021 in the 500 block of Lee Road 15.

The investigation into Buchanan began when police were informed of an incident in which an adult had engaged in sexual contact with a child. According to investigators, the incident involved a 35-year-old male, identified as Buchanan, engaging in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a juvenile under the age of 16 and over the age of 12.

Buchanan was booked into the Lee County Jail, where he is being held on a $35,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 60°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 80° 64°

Friday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 77° 63°

Saturday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 70° 60°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

11 AM
Showers
42%
66°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
68°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories