Auburn Police arrest man on charges of rape and sodomy in case involving child

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division has arrested a man in a sex crimes case involving a child.

According to police, Victor Antonio Buchanan, age 35, from Auburn, is being charged with rape second degree and sodomy second degree in the case.

Police say Buchanan was arrested on April 6, 2021. According to police Buchanan’s arrest stems from an incident that happened on March 31, 2021 in the 500 block of Lee Road 15.

The investigation into Buchanan began when police were informed of an incident in which an adult had engaged in sexual contact with a child. According to investigators, the incident involved a 35-year-old male, identified as Buchanan, engaging in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a juvenile under the age of 16 and over the age of 12.

Buchanan was booked into the Lee County Jail, where he is being held on a $35,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.