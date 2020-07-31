Auburn Police arrest two men in fraud case

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

(Deangelo Harris)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a fraud case.

Deangelo Lanard Harris, of Luverne, and Jalen Devon Wilson, of Montgomery, were arrested Friday.

Harris, age 27, and Wilson, also 27, are both charged with four counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. Harris was also charged with Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

(Jalen Wilson)

Police say the arrests of Harris and Wilson stem from an investigation into a fraudulent credit card purchase made at a business in the 1700 block of Ogletree Road.

According to police, during their investigation, police discovered that over a two day period, the men had made several fraudulent purchases from different businesses.

In a coordinated investigation with Montgomery Police, investigators located some of the items bought with fraudulent credit cards at a home in Montgomery.

Harris and Wilson were arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. Harris is being held on a $10,500 bond. Wilson is being held on a $6,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by Auburn Police and more charges are possible.