Auburn Police charge man for August theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have a man in custody and facing a charge for a theft in August on Lee Road 10.

Arthur Lewis Bailey, 34 of Auburn, was charged with Theft of Property 1st Degree after police investigated a theft reported on Aug. 16 in the 3200 block of Lee Road 10 in Auburn.

Police say the stolen property was recovered during their investigation, and Bailey was developed as a suspect. He was later charged and arrested.

In addition to the Theft of Property charge, Baily was also arrested in obedience for an unrelated Failure to Appear warrant. Police say Bailey was taken to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $5,500 bond.

