Auburn Police charge man with first degree rape for 2019 sexual assault

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have charged a 23-year-old man with first degree rape. He was taken into custody on July 29.

Bradlee Mark Head, 23 of Auburn, will face a felony Grand Jury indictment for the rape charge. Police say Head was taken into custody on charges stemming from a 2019 sexual assault on Thomas Street.

An acquaintance of Head identified him after the sexual assault was reported. Auburn Police’s investigation findings were given to the Lee County District Attorney’s office and presented to a Grand Jury.

Head was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond, following the indictment.