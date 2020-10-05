Auburn Police: Dadeville woman arrested, charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police say that a Dadeville woman was taken into custody and charged with financial crimes on Oct. 2.

Michelle Harrelson Cosper, 56 of Dadeville, was arrested on a warrant charging her with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person 1st Degree, according to Auburn Police.

A criminal complaint was filed in July 2020, leading to an investigation. Auburn officers received a report about a misuse of funds belonging to a victim over 60-years-old. Cosper was identified as the suspect.

After investigating the report, Cosper was arrested and charged by the Auburn Police Division. She is now being held at the Lee County Jail on a $7,500 bond. Police say the case remains under investigation and more charges are possible.