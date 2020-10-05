Auburn Police: Dadeville woman arrested, charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police say that a Dadeville woman was taken into custody and charged with financial crimes on Oct. 2.

Michelle Harrelson Cosper, 56 of Dadeville, was arrested on a warrant charging her with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person 1st Degree, according to Auburn Police.

A criminal complaint was filed in July 2020, leading to an investigation. Auburn officers received a report about a misuse of funds belonging to a victim over 60-years-old. Cosper was identified as the suspect.

After investigating the report, Cosper was arrested and charged by the Auburn Police Division. She is now being held at the Lee County Jail on a $7,500 bond. Police say the case remains under investigation and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 60°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 78° 60°

Tuesday

78° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 64°

Wednesday

87° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 63°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 67°

Friday

78° / 71°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 78° 71°

Saturday

79° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 79° 69°

Sunday

79° / 66°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories