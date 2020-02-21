Auburn Police has two in custody in ongoing drug investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Auburn men were taken into custody by the Auburn Police Division Narcotics Unit and the Lee County Tactical Unit for multiple drug charges.

Quinard Demon Melton, 32, and Tevin Dawayne Spinks, 27, were both taken into custody at a home in the 1000 block of Eagle Circle and charged each man with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree.

Police say the two arrests come from an ongoing investigation by Auburn Police into illegal drug activity at the home. A search following the arrests led to the discovery and seizure of “a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine pills.”

Melton and Spinks were both taken to the Lee County Detention Facility and held on $6,000 bonds.

Police say Spinks also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court issued by the Auburn Police Division and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and is being held for an additional probation violation on a previous charge of possession of marijuana from the Henry County Alabama Sheriff’s Office.