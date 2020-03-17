Auburn Police promote three veteran officers to Captain

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Three veteran police officers from the Auburn Police Division have been promoted to the rank of Captain after serving the community for more than a decade each.

Tyrone Guice has served in a number of positions in a career spanning more than 24 years, including Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Administrative Lieutenant, and Narcotics Lieutenant. Captain Guice is currently studying Criminal Justice at Faulkner University.

Jude Hackett has more than 16 years of experience in law enforcement and has served in multiple positions in Auburn, including Patrol Officer, Detective, Detective Sergeant, and Lieutenant. Captain Hackett is a Troy University graduate, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

Jameson Presley has served in Auburn for over 24 years and has held many positions within the Police Division, including Jailer, Patrolman, Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, and Administrative Lieutenant. Captain Presley is an Auburn University graduate, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Captain Tyrone Guice

Captain Jude Hackett

Captain Jameson Presley

“These officers have proven to be effective leaders and are assets to the Auburn Police Division,” officials said.