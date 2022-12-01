AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police announced it would be holding its first Lunch and Learn Seminar to inform daycare providers and after-school programs on effective tools to combat active shooter threats.

The seminar will consist of Auburn Police Officers, certified instructors in Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), who will provide training material and discuss civilian response options, considerations for conducting drills, how to assist law enforcement and emergencies that may occur at daycares and after-school programs.

The seminar is open to the public and will be held at 141 N. Ross St. on Dec. 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Interested participants can register for the seminar by calling 334-501-3113 or emailing shancock@auburnalabama.org.