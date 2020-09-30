Auburn Police: Tuskegee man charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police say they have a Tuskegee man in custody, charged on warrants for Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property in the 4th Degree.

De’Shaun Eugene Wilson, 22, was charged after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on West Longleaf Drive. Wilson was found in the area. Police investigated and determined that he had unlawfully gotten into a nearby vehicle and stolen some items.

Police say Wilson was arrested and charged on Sept. 29, then taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $4,000 bond. Officials say additional charges are possible. The case is still under investigation.