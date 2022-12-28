AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Public Library announced it is partnering with the Goodwill Career Center to hold a hiring event on Jan. 11, 2023.

The event will be held at the Auburn Public Library at 749 Thach Ave. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will include over 14 employers.

The Goodwill Career Center, located at 3740 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, is also offering assistance for any individuals who are interested in updating their résumés or taking a free career readiness workshop before the hiring event.

For more information regarding the upcoming event, contact the Goodwill Career Center at 334-275-4815.