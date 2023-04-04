AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) —The Auburn Public Library announced in partnership with the Goodwill Career Center that it would host a hiring event on April 13.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at the Auburn Public Library at 749 E. Thach Ave.

The Auburn Public Library says over 20 employers will be attending the event.

The library encourages participants to bring several copies of their resumes and to be ready for on-the-spot interviews.



The library also advises individuals seeking assistance refreshing their resumes or those interested in taking career readiness courses can visit the Goodwill Career Center at 3740 Peppered Parkway in Opelika, Alabama.

For more information about the upcoming event, email Library Events at libraryevents@auburnalabama.org or contact the Goodwill Career Center at 334-275-4815.