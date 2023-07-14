AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Public Safety is inviting locals and their loved ones to celebrate the 40th Annual National Night Out at Auburn University’s Ag Heritage Park on Aug. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m.
The event, according to Auburn Public Safety, will feature free food and fun activities for individuals of all ages, including:
- Opportunity to connect with local organizations with free community resources.
- Opportunity to meet and speak with Auburn school resource officers.
- Engage with a Touch-a-Truck display.
- View Auburn Police K9 demonstrations.
- Learn about Auburn Fire Department fire education.
- A chance to take photos with Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog.
- Participate in face painting, enjoy music, enter giveaways, and much more.
National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin encourages Auburn locals to take part in the celebration stating, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”