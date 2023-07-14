AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Public Safety is inviting locals and their loved ones to celebrate the 40th Annual National Night Out at Auburn University’s Ag Heritage Park on Aug. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m.

The event, according to Auburn Public Safety, will feature free food and fun activities for individuals of all ages, including:

Opportunity to connect with local organizations with free community resources.

Opportunity to meet and speak with Auburn school resource officers.

Engage with a Touch-a-Truck display.

View Auburn Police K9 demonstrations.

Learn about Auburn Fire Department fire education.

A chance to take photos with Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Participate in face painting, enjoy music, enter giveaways, and much more.

National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin encourages Auburn locals to take part in the celebration stating, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”