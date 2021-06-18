Auburn police arrest man on rape charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has made an arrest in a rape case.

According to police, Koreyan D’Andre McBride, age 21, was arrested on June 15, 2021, on a felony warrant charging him with rape second degree.

Police say the investigation into McBride, of Auburn, began on June 3, 2021. According to investigators, police responded to the 1200 block of South College Street, about in incident involving a juvenile that was older than twelve but less than age sixteen. During the investigation it was determined that McBride had sex with the juvenile.

Police obtained a warrant for McBride’s arrest. On June 15, he was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.