MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Saturday, the Auburn Rodeo will host a concert at the Sistrunk Farms in Opelika, Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) advises drivers to “exercise patience” and expect traffic delays before, during, and after the concert.

ALEA’s Patrol Division will aid in facilitating traffic control. Additionally, ALEA recommends drivers who are not attending the concert to avoid the area and travel on an alternate route.