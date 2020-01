AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn is searching for a new chief of police WRBL News 3 has confirmed.

The search became necessary as current Chief of Police Paul Register is being appointed as the new public safety director for the city of Auburn.

Bill James

Current Public Safety Director Bill James is retiring in the next few months.

News 3 is expecting a statement from the city of Auburn with more information. We will share those details as soon as we can.